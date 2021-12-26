ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying safe from COVID during the holidays

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Top U.S. health officials urging caution during Christmas and holiday gatherings, the omicron variant causing great concern as cases surge nation wide before the New Year.

“We urge you to stay away from those situations that could put you at a higher risk,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director recommends.

Here in Massachusetts, COVID-19 cases are reaching higher numbers on a daily basis. This past Christmas Eve surpassing just over 10,000 confirmed positive cases statewide.

If you are are attending a holiday party, the CDC recommends that you:

  • Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others
  • Stay six feet apart from others who do not live with you.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • and Wash your hands often with soap and water

22News spoke with one local resident on their way to a holiday party with family. They said they plan on taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Yeah we are getting together. It’s going to be a little more low key this year,” said Victor Decaro of Southwick. “We are comfortable with it because everyone is vaccinated, some of us are boosted as well… so we feel like it’s safe.”

The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted. Make sure to always get tested before going to a holiday event. And if you feel sick, stay home.

WWLP

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
More Listeria cases linked to contaminated prepackaged salad

(WWTI) — The death toll connected to an ongoing listeria outbreak is growing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that as of December 27, three individuals have died from Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads. This is across two separate outbreaks. The first outbreak the CDC is investigating is linked to packaged salads […]
FOOD SAFETY
