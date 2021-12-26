Staying safe from COVID during the holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Top U.S. health officials urging caution during Christmas and holiday gatherings, the omicron variant causing great concern as cases surge nation wide before the New Year.

“We urge you to stay away from those situations that could put you at a higher risk,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director recommends.

Here in Massachusetts, COVID-19 cases are reaching higher numbers on a daily basis. This past Christmas Eve surpassing just over 10,000 confirmed positive cases statewide.

If you are are attending a holiday party, the CDC recommends that you:

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others

Stay six feet apart from others who do not live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

and Wash your hands often with soap and water

22News spoke with one local resident on their way to a holiday party with family. They said they plan on taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Yeah we are getting together. It’s going to be a little more low key this year,” said Victor Decaro of Southwick. “We are comfortable with it because everyone is vaccinated, some of us are boosted as well… so we feel like it’s safe.”

The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted. Make sure to always get tested before going to a holiday event. And if you feel sick, stay home.

