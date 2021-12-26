Packers Beat Browns 24-22; Rodgers Sets Franchise TD Record

It's weird to see the Packers playing on Christmas Day.

So it's fitting that the game which played out at Lambeau Field this afternoon was one of the weirder ones this season.

Despite being outgained on offense 441 yards to 311 and nearly surrendering a 24-12 lead with a 96% chance to win the game, the Green Bay secondary cashed in on three of Baker Mayfield's four interceptions in a 24-22 victory. Along the way, Aaron Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard for the first score of the day, overtaking Brett Favre for first on the Packers' all-time touchdown passes list.

After weeks of fans and talking heads dissecting the Green Bay special teams, this game was defined by a lack of any run defense for a usually stout unit. Browns back Nick Chubb was dominant with 17 carries for 126 yards and a score. On the opposite sideline, head coach Matt LaFleur's playcalling was head scratching at times with AJ Dillon hardly getting any work in the red zone and with a 24-12 lead the offense seemed to turn conservative rather than try to ice the game.

"To a certain extent we got lucky", Davante said after the win. "We did enough later on to cover our butt. That's not our brand of ball."

On a more positive note, the Packer secondary feasted on Mayfield from start to finish. His lack of practice following his bout with COVID was evident in his first four-interception game of his career. Rasul Douglas in particular looked great again with two picks, although the final one seemed to be created by a missed holding call. Chandon Sullivan and Darnell Savage also had interceptions and the defense sacked Mayfield five times, including two for Rashan Gary.

