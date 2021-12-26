Two-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush

Somalia's escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence.
Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the premier, who accused him of an "attempted coup".
Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest developments have sparked concerns for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency.
On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded the streets, fuelling fear among Mogadishu residents weary of armed confrontations.
Comments / 0