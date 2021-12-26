ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Two-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Authorities in Burkina Faso have declared a two-day period of mourning after suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the country’s desert north this week. A column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
abc27 News

After suicide bombing, east Congo mayor fears more attacks

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo urged churches, restaurants and hotels to step up security Sunday, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in eastern Congo in the first attack of its kind. Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba, a police colonel, warned owners of popular venues in the town of Beni that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Terrorists Kill 41 in Burkina Faso

“In this painful circumstance and as a tribute to the valiant VDP and civilians who fell in defense of the homeland, the president of Burkina Faso decrees a national mourning period of 48 hours, starting Sunday,” government spokesperson Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement. The ambush is one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suicide bomber kills at least six in eastern Congo on Christmas Day

A suicide bomber attacked a restaurant and bar in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Beni on Christmas Day, killing six people. At least 13 other people were injured and taken to a local hospital, officials said.Heavy gunfire sounded shortly after the bomb was detonated, with panicked crowds fleeing the town’s centre. This attack marks the first known suicide bombing in Beni that has caused deaths.An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for two explosions in the town in June, deepening fears that religious extremism has taken hold in the region which has been plagued by rebels for years.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Mali#Mourning#Niger#Ambush#Ouagadougou#Reuters#Islamist#Al Qaeda#Islamic State
AFP

Deepening Somalia crisis sparks international alarm

Somalia's escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence. Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the premier, who accused him of an "attempted coup". Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest developments have sparked concerns for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency. On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded the streets, fuelling fear among Mogadishu residents weary of armed confrontations.
POLITICS
AFP

Death toll from DR Congo suicide attack up to 7

The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday. North Kivu province sits just south of Ituri province and on DR Congo's border with Uganda.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN 'horrified' by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

A UN official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state. A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops. "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
WGAU

Haiti in mourning after tanker fireball that killed 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — (AP) — Nelly Joseph picked through the twisted metal roofing, overturned furnishings and rubble of her charred home Wednesday, unsure of where her dead son had been buried or where she would sleep after blasts from a flipped gas tanker destroyed their house. Late Monday...
WORLD
The Independent

Somalia president suspends prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over corruption charges

Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over ongoing corruption investigations.“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of hampering with an investigation of a land grabbing case.He will remain suspended until corruption investigations against him are completed.The suspension comes a day after the two leaders entered into a verbal spat accusing each other of being an obstacle leading to the delay in the election process. The parliamentary election...
POLITICS
WNCY

Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

A crowd of women marched through the Afghan capital on Tuesday, accusing Taliban authorities of covertly killing soldiers who served the former US-backed regime. The statement said former soldiers and government employees of the old regime are "under direct threat", violating a general amnesty announced by the Taliban in August.
PROTESTS
AFP

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism. But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections. He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup." Here are portraits of the two rivals:
POLITICS
AFP

Somalia PM accuses president of 'coup' attempt as elections spat deepens

A long-running political crisis in Somalia escalated on Monday as the president suspended the prime minister, who blasted the move as an "attempted coup" and asked the armed forces to follow his orders. The angry exchange came a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is better known as Farmajo, sparred with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the country's sluggish preparations for elections. Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest verbal broadsides stoke fears for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to stage elections and fight a jihadist insurgency. Farmajo's office on Monday announced the president had "decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," accusing him of interfering with a probe into a land-grabbing case.
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy