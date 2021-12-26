Two-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush

A long-running political crisis in Somalia escalated on Monday as the president suspended the prime minister, who blasted the move as an "attempted coup" and asked the armed forces to follow his orders. The angry exchange came a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is better known as Farmajo, sparred with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the country's sluggish preparations for elections. Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest verbal broadsides stoke fears for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to stage elections and fight a jihadist insurgency. Farmajo's office on Monday announced the president had "decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," accusing him of interfering with a probe into a land-grabbing case.

