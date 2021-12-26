ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everyone thought the Browns' logo on Fox's scorestrip was a rabbit pushing something

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJ5F9_0dVzuiAs00

Today is Christmas and maybe you’ve been enjoying the day by drinking some adult beverages and letting the mind wander away while watching some football on television. It feels good, doesn’t it?

Well, if you’re doing that and watching Cleveland Browns battling the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and you find yourself thinking that Cleveland’s logo on Fox’s scorestrip thingy looks like a rabbit pushing something don’t be concerned – because you are not alone.

In fact, it’s the only thing I could see once someone on Twitter mentioned it. And I haven’t had any adult beverages today (yet).

I mean, how would you not see the rabbit!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbit#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Hoodshee2#Browns#Browns Logo#Paulkpix#Nflcommish
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
FanSided

Did Justin Jefferson throw Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer under the bus with red zone critique?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to be more aggressive in the red zone. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback doesn’t appear to agree with him. Following yet another frustrating loss for the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to share some thoughts on how the offense might be able to improve. When speaking with media members after the game, Jefferson spoke about the Vikings’ red zone struggles.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses controversial Joe Burrow decision vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy