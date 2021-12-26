Everyone thought the Browns' logo on Fox's scorestrip was a rabbit pushing something

Today is Christmas and maybe you’ve been enjoying the day by drinking some adult beverages and letting the mind wander away while watching some football on television. It feels good, doesn’t it?

Well, if you’re doing that and watching Cleveland Browns battling the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and you find yourself thinking that Cleveland’s logo on Fox’s scorestrip thingy looks like a rabbit pushing something don’t be concerned – because you are not alone.

In fact, it’s the only thing I could see once someone on Twitter mentioned it. And I haven’t had any adult beverages today (yet).

I mean, how would you not see the rabbit!