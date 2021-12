It's common for American daytime and late-night television hosts to take a break during the holiday season, but when two U.K. morning show hosts announced their plans to do the same on Dec. 10, they surprised viewers. Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the hosts of ITV's This Morning, made a surprise appearance on Friday to announce they are both going on a break until their special Christmas Day episode. The show's Friday episodes are typically hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, prompting Willoughby to assure their viewers they didn't wake up on the wrong day when they tuned in.

