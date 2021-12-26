ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise passengers on holiday trip deal with outbreaks: 'We're sailing on a petri dish'

By Meryl Kornfield
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Peterson had a different mental image of her Christmas break than what actually transpired: The 32-year-old thought she would finally visit the Caribbean reef-lined island of Bonaire, the 99th country in her quest to travel at least 100. Instead, her cruise ship, the Carnival Freedom, sailed past its...

