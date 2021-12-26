O’Neal Library staffers to serve on national selection committees

WESTMINSTER, M.d. (WJZ) — McDaniel College and the Carroll County Arts Council are cohosting “Icons of American Animation”, an exhibit highlighting culturally and aesthetically significant animations from the 20th century. The exhibit will feature more than 150 pieces of original art highlighting work from legendary animation studios like Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, UPA, MGM, Pixar, among others. The exhibit is curated by Robert Lemieux, Associate Professor of Communication and Cinema at McDaniel. “This is the fourth collaborative exhibition I have been a part of at McDaniel, and it is, by far, the most comprehensive,” Lemieux said. “The artwork speaks to the rich history of one of the most popular and influential art forms in America.” The art will be presented in a variety of art elements, including animation cels, storyboards, model sheets, layout drawings, and concept art. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run simultaneously from Jan. 3 to Mar. 12 at both McDaniel College’s Esther Prangley Rice Gallery and Carroll County Arts Council’s Tevis Gallery. A public reception will take place on Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Carroll County Arts Council and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at McDaniel College.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO