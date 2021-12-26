ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

O’Neal Library staffers to serve on national selection committees

By JESSE CHAMBERS
Village Living
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree staff members at O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook — Matt Layne, Michelle Cheng and Gloria Repolesk — were recently picked to serve on committees that choose books to receive national awards, according to an ONL news release. Matt Layne, who serves as a young adult...

Village Living

Residents join efforts to keep neighborhood clean

Even in Mountain Brook, a city that values its parks and trails, there are people who don't respect the environment. That's the lesson learned by Paul Brown, a nearly lifelong city resident, one day several years ago. "I was walking my dog on the McElwain Furnace Trail and...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Village Living

The Altamont School to have new leader beginning July 1

The Altamont School recently announced that it will have new leadership beginning this summer. Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. — currently head of school at The Doane Stuart School in Rensselaer, New York — will become head of school at Altamont on July 1. He will become the sixth...
ALTAMONT, NY
