NFL

Chargers WR Mike Williams placed on COVID-19 list, out next two games

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
The Chargers’ COVID-19 outbreak continued, as Mike Williams was the latest to be added to the reserve list.

Williams is unvaccinated, which means he will be out the next ten days, forcing him to miss this weekend’s contest against the Texans and next weekend against the Broncos.

With Williams out, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Jason Moore, Michael Bandy, and Maurice Ffrench make up the wide receiver room. Jalen Guyton, who’s also on the COVID-19 list, is out in Week 16.

One of the biggest questions this offseason is whether or not the Bolts decide to re-sign Williams. Early on in the season, he was making a strong case, but since Week 6 his play has been up and down.

There’s also the possibility of the Chargers placing the franchise tag on Williams.

This season, Williams has 64 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns.

#Chargers#Texans#Broncos#Covid#American Football#Wr
