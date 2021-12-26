ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Violent Friday': From shootings to armed robberies, OPD to address crime-filled Christmas Eve

By Bay City News
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

On what police described as a "violent Friday," an Oakland police officer discharged his firearm when responding to a call regarding an armed suspect, but the suspect was not struck and no one was injured Friday, police said.

A homicide, multiple shootings, armed robberies and armed carjackings also occurred Friday, and Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will hold a news conference Monday to give further details on all these incidents, police said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 500 block of 98th Avenue when a community member called police to report a man brandishing a firearm at an area resident, according to police.

RELATED: 'Cars shot up, homes shot up:' Oakland police chief laments violence in his city

The armed individual physically assaulted and brandished a firearm at one of the officers, and during the incident, an officer discharged his firearm at the armed individual, police said. The individual was not struck and no officers were physically injured during this incident, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said. In accordance with department policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency are investigating the officer-involved shooting, consistent with departmental policy, according to police.

VIDEO: Why people are leaving their trunks open to avoid car break-ins

With Bay Area car break-ins on the rise, people are going to great lengths to avoid having their windows smashed... Even leaving their trunks open.

Comments / 15

Johnny Valdelomar
2d ago

Cop gets put on leave and the assailant is released to commit more assaults. Anyone else seeing a pattern here ?

2d ago

He can talk or address every time, but democrat leaders and democrats keeping blacks and minorities in ghettos and turn their back on gangs nothing will be done.open borders, unemployment and government education system, racist elite democrats DO NOT CARE ABOUT MINORITIES, they are just pawns in their power game.

agent-007
2d ago

California and all of these liberal cities that vote for progressive policies, YOU GET WHAT YOU VOTE FOR!

