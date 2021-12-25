Clutch cornerback Rasul Douglas saves Christmas for Packers

Rasul to the rescue once again.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with 43 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-22 win for the Packers over the Browns on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field.

Douglas, who had two interceptions on Saturday and now has a team-high five for the Packers this season, cut off the route of receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at the 40-yard line and made the catch of Mayfield’s throw on 3rd-and-10 with the Browns driving for what could have been a game-winning field goal.

The Packers led 24-12 after a field goal to open the second half and held a 24-15 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Browns drove for a touchdown and got the ball back with 2:05 left, three timeouts and a chance to drive about 40 yards and kick the go-ahead field goal.

Douglas ended the drive with the Packers’ fourth interception of the game.

Where would Matt LaFleur’s team be without him?

Signed off the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in October, Douglas has made big play after big play as a starting cornerback in place of Jaire Alexander. He intercepted Kyler Murray to seal a win in Arizona, delivered pick-sixes in back-to-back games (vs. Rams, vs. Bears) and now clinched another win with an interception of Mayfield.

Signing Douglas might be the difference between 12-3 and 9-6 for the Packers at this point in the season.

“Talk about an all-time pickup midseason. Rasul Douglas has changed our defense, changed our team,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers told FOX post-game.

The Packers will retain the No. 1 seed in the NFC for at least another week. LaFleur’s team welcomes the Minnesota Vikings to Lambeau Field next Sunday.