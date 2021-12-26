ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man dead in St. Pete hit-and-run, police investigating

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdiAP_0dVzrdwI00

Update: Police searching for two vehicles involved in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in St. Petersburg Saturday night.

Police said a car struck a man at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South, and did not stop. The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene.

British real estate agent shot dead near home she was showing in Florida, neighbors say

Police have not said what led to the crash or whether the driver was in custody. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Police said the intersection will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Tampa police investigating fatal shooting at Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa on Tuesday. According to police, the communications center received a call just before 4 p.m. that someone was shot in Takomah Trail Park. Officers arrived and found one man suffering gunshot wounds inside the park who...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Cars
WFLA

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’

A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy