Man dead in St. Pete hit-and-run, police investigating

Update: Police searching for two vehicles involved in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in St. Petersburg Saturday night.

Police said a car struck a man at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South, and did not stop. The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the crash or whether the driver was in custody. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Police said the intersection will remain closed until further notice.

