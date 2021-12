The morning was the coldest morning yet this fall and everything was “crunchy” with a light coating of frost. I parked behind a big cedar along the field edge, donned the orange vest, shouldered my rifle and bag containing knives, binoculars and other necessities, pointed the flashlight toward the ground and set out for our raised blind about 200 yards away. Halfway there I walked up and over a grassy waterway where every blade of grass glistened in the flashlight beam like a thousand shimmering diamonds had been strewn about. Once in the blind, I settled into to one of the swivel chairs and awaited sunrise.

