ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Why Does Diet Coke Float

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been much speculation about the actual cause of this anomaly. However, most people agree that Diet Coke floats because it contains more than water. It contains carbon dioxide gas, acidulants, and artificial sweeteners. Because of these ingredients, when released into the water, they give Diet Coke its distinct look...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Soda#Diet Drinks#Soda Sales#Food Drink#Coca Cola
Taste Of Home

You’ll See Less ‘Diet’ Soda on Shelves Soon—Here’s Why

Did you know the first carbonated drink was created back in the 1700s? It’s true! It was a bit different than the soda we know and love today, but it’s always been a beloved drink the world over. The sugar-laden beverage has captured our hearts all the way from Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Dr. Pepper and root beer! Then, in the ’50s, low-calorie diet soda became a grocery store mainstay.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Eagle

Pop-Tarts to Big Macs: Food History From the Year You Were Born

Fashion is often thought to be the defining quality of a generation. But what many people don’t realize is that the dinner table can give just as many clues about a period in time as clothing. Sweet and savory gelatin-based foods were as characteristic of the 1960s as bell-bottoms, go-go boots, and drop-waist dresses. Low-fat diets and farm-to-table foods represented the ’70s as much as peasant blouses, military surplus clothes, and frayed jeans. In the ’80s, aesthetics-obsessed Americans sipped on Diet Coke and snapped up Lean Cuisine from grocery shelves, all while wearing skin-tight Spandex aerobics gear, power suits, and eye-catching jumpsuits. Food and fashion truly go hand in hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
geekspin

Why are ‘diet’ sodas disappearing from store shelves?

Retail stores’ soda aisle has changed a lot in the past few years. For one, soft drink lovers may notice a lot less “diet” beverages today than they used to. And that’s because many “diet” sodas are disappearing — or at least, getting new packaging with the branding “zero sugar.”
FOOD & DRINKS
foodmanufacturing.com

Why 'Diet' Soda Is Dying

According to a recent report in CNN Business, more and more beverage brands are dropping the word “diet.”. That’s because, according to Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, “Younger people just don’t like the word.”. Despite the branding issue, sales of “diet”...
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Beer Pro: What Does ‘Bud Heavy’ Mean?

If you’ve ever scratched your head after hearing someone walk into a bar and promptly order a “Bud Heavy,” you are not alone. Bud Light is the best-selling and one of the most beloved beer brands in the United States, if not the world, so an entirely separate beer called Bud Heavy doesn’t seem out of the question. To help decipher this term, VinePair reached out to Garth Beyer, certified cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wis.
DRINKS
Mashed

This Disgusting Fast Food Fryer Has TikTok Refusing To Eat Out Again

There's something oddly tantalizing about fried food. Sure, you know that the batter-dipped, flash-fried hunk of fish or chicken isn't exactly screaming "superfood," but you'd be wrong in saying that it doesn't taste pretty darn good. It seems that mankind's inherent obsession with frying anything we can get our hands on has been flowing through bloodlines for centuries, from the ancient Egyptians and Romans frying foods in animal fats (via Gambero Rosso) to state fair food trucks offering up deep-fried Oreos and peanut butter cups to gnaw on in between getting whipped around on a Tilt-A-Whirl (via Thrillist). It may be unhealthy, but it's a cultural tradition.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

We Tried Frito-Lay's New Vodka

When it comes to liquor, vodka is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages out there. The clear spirit doesn't take on many distinct characteristics, and that's by design to make it so versatile. According to Taste of Home, vodka is distilled to remove characteristics, aromas, flavors, and colors from its body, leaving you with a clear spirit that is, at minimum, 40% alcohol by volume (ABV).
DRINKS
kiss951.com

Coca-Cola, Minute Maid Products Recalled Due to Metal Items in Drinks

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling various Minute Maid varieties and soda brands due to metal items potentially being in the drink products. Per Food Safety News (FSN), the metal items in question include “metal bolts or washers.” The impacted drinks were distributed in the following eight states: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey.
FOOD SAFETY
asapland.com

How Many Carbs Are In Rum And Diet Coke

How many carbs are in rum and diet coke? A typical can of cola contains 36g of sugar? This equates to about nine teaspoons of sugar. If you drink several cans of cola a day, then this means that you’re consuming the same amount of sugar as two Cadbury chocolate bars every day!
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

Who Is The Girl In The Diet Coke Commercial

The girl in the diet coke commercial is Jessica Ciocci (born on June 23, 1984). she lived in Philadelphia and was born in Boston. Her interests include drawing, painting, and playing music. How much does a case of 24 cans of diet coke cost:. $15.49 USD for a pack of...
THEATER & DANCE
healthing.ca

Why does overeating feel so gross?

The holidays may be a time for indulgence, but a smaller plate and some physical activity can prevent you from overdoing it. The holiday season is a time for family, friends, generosity, and celebration. It can also be a time for indulgence, and as someone who enjoys a helping of dessert or three, I know a thing or two about indulging.
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

What Is The Blue Box Diet

The Blue Box Diet is a diet designed to help you lose weight and increase your speed while swimming. It was designed by British Swimming team coach James “Jimmy” James Hickman in 2008, and since then, the blue box has become an essential part of every competitive swimmer’s diet who wants to go faster in the water.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Where To Buy Fasting Diet Pills Over The Counter

There are many places to buy fasting diet pills over the counter. You can purchase them from pharmacies, health food stores, and even online. However, it is essential to do your research before buying any type of fasting pill, as not all of them are created equal. When looking for...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy