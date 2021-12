Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner had the game of his young NBA career on Tuesday night, becoming the first Magic rookie in 31 years to score 30 points in a game and shoot 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from three, and 100 percent from the free-throw line. The last to do so before Wagner was Dennis Scott way back in the year 1990. While most of you were not even born yet, Dennis Scott was getting his buckets. But that was 31 years ago and Tuesday night was about the kid from Germany.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO