Homeless

DC chef gives 700 meals to feed the homeless

localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Bren and volunteers gave back...

www.localdvm.com

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRG News 5

Waterfront Mission volunteers prepare Christmas meals for homeless, food insecure

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers were hard at work preparing meals Thursday, Dec. 23 for Waterfront Rescue Mission’s 72nd Christmas feeding. Waterfront set a goal earlier this year to feed 5,000 meals to the homeless and food insecure during the holiday season. There were 2,500 meals served at Thanksgiving and 2,500 more will be served […]
KRON4

Oakland restaurant surcharge to help feed the homeless

KRON4's Ella Sogomonian reports. Oakland restaurant surcharge to help feed the homeless. 49ers' Trent Williams opens up about battle with cancer in new documentary. Abilene woman gets probation, jail time for killing two girls in distracted driving crash. Man accused of driving off with beer delivery truck held without bail.
OAKLAND, CA
bigrapidsnews.com

Homeless shelters offer more than a hot meal and a bed

LANSING — People without a roof over their heads get more than a warm place to sleep at many Michigan shelters. They can also find a path to physical and mental health and permanent housing. “A lot of people when they think of homeless shelters, they think of mission...
HOLLAND, MI
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville man who overcame homelessness, gives back

Many of you may be spending your weekend, preparing for a big holiday meal. But one man is using his own life experience to give back to those who really need it. Parris McKinney Jr. and his team spent all Saturday morning seasoning, slicing and frying a feast, most of us would pay top dollar for. "We got turkey, macaroni and cheese. We got green beans," said McKinney. "Then we have apples, tangerines and each one will get a pair of socks."
NASHVILLE, TN
WMBB

Win Within organization gives away hundreds of meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cars lined around Rosenwald High School Saturday afternoon for a holiday family feast. The Win Within organization, created by former Bay High and Florida State star Janarius Robinson provided enough food from Cracker Barrel to feed 500 people.  Besides food, volunteers handed out signed Robinson autographs. Robinson now plays for […]
FLORIDA STATE
WHSV

Skyline Church hosts holiday meal for those facing homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Skyline Church in Harrisonburg hosted a holiday meal for those facing homelessness in Harrisonburg. The meal included steak, shrimp, warm drinks, desserts, and a variety of other food. Backpacks with gifts and winter supplies were also given out. The meal was served in partnership...
HARRISONBURG, VA
BBC

Bristol chef gets MBE for feeding thousands for free in pandemic

A man who helped to make 26,000 meals for local families during lockdown has been awarded an MBE for his efforts. Bristol cookery teacher Barny Haughton started the Square Meals Service in Knowle West to help people have access to healthy food during the pandemic. He was due to receive...
WORLD
thebee.news

AQUARIUS/EDGEWATER “FEED A FAMILY” PROGRAMDONATES MORE THAN 60 MEALS TO HOMELESS STUDENTS

BULLHEAD CITY / LAUGHLIN – The word “octuple” doesn’t easily roll off the tongue, but that’s what happened in less than a month for homeless students and their families in and around the Bullhead City School District. At least 64 boxes of Christmas meals were donated as part of the Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts’ “Feed A Family” campaign.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

Caring Chef: Leila’s Empanadas helps feed homeless students

Leila’s Empanadas brings the authentic flavors of Brazil to Arizona with sweet and savory empanadas and Brazilian cheese rolls. Leila’s Empanadas has partnered with North Valley-based nonprofit Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership to benefit its Snackz program that provides nutritional snack bags to homeless students. Giving back is very...
HOMELESS
WOLF

AMVETS using 'Giving Tree' to help homeless veterans

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (WOLF) — American Veterans Post 59 in Hanover Township is hoping you'll help homeless veterans this Christmas. The AMVETS Post has set up a Christmas "Giving Tree" with paper ornaments on it. Written down on the ornaments are clothing items that our homeless veterans may need. Shirts, sweaters, scarves.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WYFF4.com

Homeless veterans fed holiday meal

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Hearts and stomachs were full Wednesday night at the Miracle Hill administrative offices in Greenville, South Carolina. About a dozen veterans were served a hot meal and given a hat and gloves by an Upstate army veteran who wants to see more done to help those who served.
GREENVILLE, SC
Time Out Global

The community kitchen that feeds Calais’s refugees and Camden’s homeless

‘It wasn’t really a case of why, but of why not,’ says Janie Mac about starting Refugee Community Kitchen (RCK), a charity providing hot meals to people in need in France and the UK. ‘We feel that everyone deserves a meal that you or I would expect on our dining room table, and don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t have that.’
HOMELESS
Thegardenisland.com

Sheraton Waipouli feeds first responders, Chicken In A Barrel gives meals to all comers

KAPA‘A — There was food for the first responders and “everyone else” Saturday — Christmas Day — in Kapa‘a. The Kaua‘i Sheraton Coconut Beach Resort continued its tradition of providing meals for first responders, including the Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Kaiakea and Kapa‘a fire stations, the Kaua‘i Police Department and American Medical Response, the island’s ambulance service.
LIFESTYLE

