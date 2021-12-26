Alert issued for missing veteran with medical conditions in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing man in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said Ismael Soto, 74, was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Temple Street.

Officers said Soto is a disabled veteran with medical conditions.

Soto is driving a 2008 dark gray Chevy Impala with tag 59AHES, police said.

Police said Soto was wearing a gray sweater, a white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 (option 4) or local law enforcement agency and reference Silver Alert Cocoa PD.

