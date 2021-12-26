ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Alert issued for missing veteran with medical conditions in Cocoa, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WDVy_0dVzpmoP00
Alert issued for missing veteran with medical conditions in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing man in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said Ismael Soto, 74, was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Temple Street.

Officers said Soto is a disabled veteran with medical conditions.

Soto is driving a 2008 dark gray Chevy Impala with tag 59AHES, police said.

Police said Soto was wearing a gray sweater, a white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 (option 4) or local law enforcement agency and reference Silver Alert Cocoa PD.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cocoa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

“I’m going with a gun’: Father arrested for threatening to shoot up Central Florida school

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man was arrested after police said he made threats to bring a gun to a local school and “shoot anyone that got in his way.”. Winter Springs police arrested 37-year-old David Gomez on charges of making threats to conduct a mass shooting, after they said he sent several threatening messages to family members.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Veteran#Medical Conditions#Chevy#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
67K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy