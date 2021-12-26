ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Kuzma's tweet said: "Do y’all know how good @Money23Green is????????"

The Warriors won the game 116-107 to advance to 27-6 in the first 33 games of the season.

They have now jumped the Suns in the standings, for the best record in the NBA and top spot in the west.

The Suns fell to 26-6 in their first 32 games with the loss.

Last season the Warriors missed the playoffs for the second straight season, while the Suns made the NBA Finals.

As for the Wizards, they are 17-15 in 32 games this season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

