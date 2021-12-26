ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What? Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke49j_0dVzpk2x00

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Christmas Day.

Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas.

The tweet from 2017 from Booker can be seen embedded below.

Booker's tweet said: "We need a Christmas game @NBA "

On Saturday, the Suns quote tweeted the old tweet and their post can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet from the Suns said: "Four years later, @DevinBook gets his Christmas wish!"

The Suns lost the game 116-107, which means that the Warriors now surpassed the Suns int he standings.

The Warriors are 27-6, which is the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Suns are now a half-game behind at 26-6.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker gets Christmas wish granted with a bittersweet ending

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker got to finally play on Christmas day but he didn’t get the results he wanted. Four years ago, Suns marksman Devin Booker expressed his desire to play an NBA game on Christmas day. This year, the two-time NBA All-Star’s wish was granted as the Suns took on the Golden State Warriors in the battle of the two best teams in the West.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#Devinbook#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton lands new deal with Puma

After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. “It’s pretty lit. It’s truly a blessing as well,” Ayton said. “The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
733
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy