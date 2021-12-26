What? Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Christmas Day.

Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas.

The tweet from 2017 from Booker can be seen embedded below.

Booker's tweet said: "We need a Christmas game @NBA "

On Saturday, the Suns quote tweeted the old tweet and their post can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet from the Suns said: "Four years later, @DevinBook gets his Christmas wish!"

The Suns lost the game 116-107, which means that the Warriors now surpassed the Suns int he standings.

The Warriors are 27-6, which is the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Suns are now a half-game behind at 26-6.

Related stories on NBA basketball