ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paul George out three to four weeks with torn elbow ligament

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg3lm_0dVzp2UM00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers star Paul George suffered a torn ligament in his right elbow, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who adds that George’s condition will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

George returned to action Monday after missing more than two weeks with elbow pain. He reported a “couple stingers” in the elbow, but remained productive, scoring 25 and 17 points in the two games that he played.

Testing revealed a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, Wojnarowski adds (Twitter link). The Clippers plan to see how the injury responds to rest before determining how to proceed with treatment.

George has been asked to take on a larger role this season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, and he has responded by averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, which are all the highest totals in his three seasons with L.A.

The Clippers are currently fifth in the West at 17-15, but they are just two games ahead of the ninth-place Timberwolves, so the next month or so should be challenging without their on-court leader. Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson both entered the league’s health and safety protocols in the past week.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Bulls to sign Ersan Ilyasova via hardship exception

The Bulls agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, which currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, already added Alfonzo McKinnie as a replacement...
NBA
NBC Sports

Clippers’ George out at least 3-4 weeks, maybe longer, with elbow injury

Paul George tweaked his elbow early in December, the Clippers called it a sprain and he missed five games rehabbing it. George returned for a couple of games this past week, shot 40% (he’s at 42% for the season), but his elbow was still giving him pain. Now George...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Clippers#Espn
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy