Paul George out three to four weeks with torn elbow ligament

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers star Paul George suffered a torn ligament in his right elbow, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who adds that George’s condition will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

George returned to action Monday after missing more than two weeks with elbow pain. He reported a “couple stingers” in the elbow, but remained productive, scoring 25 and 17 points in the two games that he played.

Testing revealed a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, Wojnarowski adds (Twitter link). The Clippers plan to see how the injury responds to rest before determining how to proceed with treatment.

George has been asked to take on a larger role this season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, and he has responded by averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, which are all the highest totals in his three seasons with L.A.

The Clippers are currently fifth in the West at 17-15, but they are just two games ahead of the ninth-place Timberwolves, so the next month or so should be challenging without their on-court leader. Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson both entered the league’s health and safety protocols in the past week.