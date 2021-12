Against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Ja Morant showed everyone why the Memphis Grizzlies need him. While a lot has been said how Memphis has found success without their star guard, Morant let his game do the talking and proved why the Grizzlies are better with him on the floor. With five seconds left on the clock and the team trailing the Suns, 113-112, Ja took matters into his own hands and delivered the game-winner for Grind City.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO