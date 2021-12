Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes during a crucial Christmas victory over the Cleveland Browns, connecting with Allen Lazard for his 443rd scoring toss. The Green Bay Packers were able to entice Favre into making a congratulatory video and the ol' gunslinger went all out. The always loquacious Favre got deeply personal in his 11-second dispatch. A trigger warning for those still overcome by the complicated and complex emotions of the holiday season: you may want a handkerchief handy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO