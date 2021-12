As of now, Kentucky vs. Missouri tomorrow night is on. Although Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID on Sunday, there were no positives among the Tiger players. As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, anything can happen, so John Calipari is doing his best to make sure Kentucky is prepared in case of future cancellations. He spent a good chunk of today’s press conference detailing contingency plans and calling upon the powers that be to relax the scheduling rules to keep the season on track.

