State House Dome: Cases, hospitalization counts down, likely to jump after New Year

By Kevin Landrigan New Hampshire Union Leader
Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT’S TOO EARLY to pop any champagne corks, but the numbers of daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire have dipped recently. Over the past two weeks, daily cases went down 5%, while over the same period they went up 48% in Maine and 22% in Massachusetts....

nbcboston.com

At-Home COVID Tests Impacting State Case Count

Long lines at COVID testing centers across Massachusetts have driven many residents to instead rely on at-home tests. But experts say that at-home test results aren't being accounted for in the latest recorded case counts, potentially obscuring local health departments' full understanding of infection rates in their respective cities and towns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Announces 28 New COVID-19 Deaths, 556 New Cases, 391 Hospitalizations Tuesday

The state announced 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 556 new cases and 391 hospitalizations on Tuesday. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, DHHS announced 497 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 27. Today’s results include 300 people who tested positive by PCR test and 197 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 20 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 778; an additional 7 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (1 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,306; an additional 42 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (21 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,252; an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,381; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 24 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,276; and an additional 4 new cases from Sunday, December 26 (4 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 384. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,279 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Kane Test Positivity Jumps to 12.4%; 20,804 New Cases Statewide; Hospitals Filling Up; Pediatric Infections Surging

OVERVIEW: Pediatric Infections Surging; CDC Changes Quarantine Rules; Some Bowl Games Cancelled. With coronavirus cases in the U.S. approaching near-peak levels recorded last winter, pediatric coronavirus infection and hospitalization levels are now surging to their highest point in months, ABC News and others are reporting. As New York City faces...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Dec. 28: 153 cases reported, infectious count jumps 24%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County reported 153 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the countywide case count to 31,901. The death toll remained at 353. ...
LANE COUNTY, OR
cbs17

COVID-19 in NC: 4,000 new cases, most since October, as patient count in hospitals tops 1,600

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina — the highest single-day case count since early October. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also said the total of hospitalized patients surged past 1,600 for the first time since late October while adding another 29 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
westportlocal.com

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 9; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations both Down

The Westport-Weston Health District reported 9 new COVID-19 cases for Westport over the past 24 hours. The State’s daily test positivity rate was down to 7.14% while hospitalizations were down 6 patients, totaling 710 patients across the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 2,309 cases. Westport total COVID-19...
WESTPORT, CT
The Independent

State legislatures in U.S. poised to act on abortion rights

Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall.Because the process began two years ago, it's a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers will be considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode a right that has stood for half a century.The pending decision in that case, expected in mid-2022, means it's not just Vermont with abortion on the legislative agenda. State...
U.S. POLITICS
wccbcharlotte.com

State Sees Jump Of 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — The last report on coronavirus cases before the Christmas holiday shows that there was a jump of 2,000 new cases in one day in North Carolina. The NC Department of Health and Human Services reports that there were nearly 4,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
WVNews

Hopemont and other state hospitals are likely targets in Legislature

KINGWOOD — Hopemont Hospital and similar state facilities likely will be targeted for shutdown again, local lawmakers predict. State legislators participated in a Thursday discussion of topics that may be covered in the upcoming session. The Preston County Chamber of Commerce holds an annual legislative look-ahead event. Delegate D.R....
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko virus cases down, hospitalizations up

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County have dropped to the lowest level since July, but the number of hospitalizations increased over the weekend. The county reported 86 active cases and a test positivity rate of 6.1%. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days was 429 on Monday, still too high to clear the third and final obstacle to removing the state’s mask restrictions.
ELKO, NV

