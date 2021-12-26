State House Dome: Cases, hospitalization counts down, likely to jump after New Year

The state announced 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 556 new cases and 391 hospitalizations on Tuesday. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, DHHS announced 497 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 27. Today’s results include 300 people who tested positive by PCR test and 197 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 20 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 778; an additional 7 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (1 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,306; an additional 42 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (21 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,252; an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,381; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 24 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,276; and an additional 4 new cases from Sunday, December 26 (4 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 384. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,279 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

