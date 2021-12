At the midpoint of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume is starting to take shape. The Cats’ NET Ranking improved from No. 30 to No. 23 after the win over Western Kentucky. With SEC play starting tomorrow, Quad 1 is packed with opportunities; however, we’ve got a few more cupcakes to consume before getting to the meat of the schedule.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO