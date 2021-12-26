Michigan football video: Jim Harbaugh, players talk after arriving in Miami

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class will come off the board New Year’s Day when Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen announces his commitment. Bowen is the No. 53 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 8 prospect in Texas in the 2023 cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO