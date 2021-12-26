Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller makes decision on future

Tim Casey/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

After redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter announced he would be returning to Florida next season, another Gator made it public he is staying put in Gainesville to play for new head coach Billy Napier in 2022.

Ventrell Miller, a redshirt senior linebacker, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page he was returning to Florida to play another season.

“Life is full of tough decisions,” Miller wrote in his post. “However my mind is made up. I’m excited to announce that I will be entering the New Year as a Florida Gator! Merry Christmas. #LastRide #gogators”

Miller, a 6-foot-1 native of Lakeland, Florida, who was an On3 Consensus three-star recruit, played in just two games for the Gators this year after suffering a biceps tendon tear that required surgery. He recorded eight total tackles in his two outings this season.

In 38 career games with Florida, Miller has tallied 166 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter makes decision on future

Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter has announced that he’s returning to Gainesville to play another season with the Gators.

A 6-foot-5 wideout who transferred to Florida after playing two seasons at Penn State, Shorter – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit out of the 2018 class – will be back with the program under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier.

Shorter finished the 2021 season with 41 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance of the year came against LSU on Oct. 16, as he made six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. In 25 total games with Florida, Shorter has tallied 818 yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Shorter had a scary ending to the season in the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF on Thursday, as he suffered a neck injury and had to be carted off the field and transported to the hospital. He was cleared the leave the hospital on Friday.