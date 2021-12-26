ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller makes decision on future

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0dCl_0dVznqjz00
Tim Casey/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

After redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter announced he would be returning to Florida next season, another Gator made it public he is staying put in Gainesville to play for new head coach Billy Napier in 2022.

Ventrell Miller, a redshirt senior linebacker, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page he was returning to Florida to play another season.

“Life is full of tough decisions,” Miller wrote in his post. “However my mind is made up. I’m excited to announce that I will be entering the New Year as a Florida Gator! Merry Christmas. #LastRide #gogators”

Miller, a 6-foot-1 native of Lakeland, Florida, who was an On3 Consensus three-star recruit, played in just two games for the Gators this year after suffering a biceps tendon tear that required surgery. He recorded eight total tackles in his two outings this season.

In 38 career games with Florida, Miller has tallied 166 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter makes decision on future

Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter has announced that he’s returning to Gainesville to play another season with the Gators.

A 6-foot-5 wideout who transferred to Florida after playing two seasons at Penn State, Shorter – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit out of the 2018 class – will be back with the program under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier.

Shorter finished the 2021 season with 41 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance of the year came against LSU on Oct. 16, as he made six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. In 25 total games with Florida, Shorter has tallied 818 yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Shorter had a scary ending to the season in the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF on Thursday, as he suffered a neck injury and had to be carted off the field and transported to the hospital. He was cleared the leave the hospital on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Florida players react to Paul Pasqualoni being retained on staff

Florida football staffer Paul Pasqualoni has been retained by new UF coach Billy Napier. Napier tabbed Pasqualoni on Tuesday as the director of advanced scouting and self scout. Pasqualoni, a longtime NFL assistant and former coach at Syracuse and UConn, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Gators as...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Miami extends offer to 2023 top-50 prospect Vic Burley

Miami has extended an offer to Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley. Burley is the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Alabama players reveal the turning point of the season

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country heading into the Cotton Bowl. But there was a time in the year where people wondered if the Crimson Tide were legitimate. That turned out to be a turning point, according to three players. Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M could’ve kept...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

The recruitment of 2024 DB Brayshon Williams is taking off

Offer No. 1 for Brayshon Williams came in on December 2. Rhode Island pulled the trigger first on the 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore out of Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson. Shortly after Christmas, in about a 24 hour period, the talented safety added offers from Miami, South Carolina, and South Florida. “It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine trends for top remaining prospects

A majority of the top recruits in the 2022 cycle have made their college commitments. But there are a few holdouts who have not yet announced their decisions. Eleven of the top 100 prospects in the On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — are uncommitted. Not for long, however.
SPORTS
On3.com

Florida Gators SEC opener postponed due to COVID

The Florida Gators SEC opener against Ole Miss scheduled for December 29 has been postponed. The SEC released this statement regarding the decision to postpone the game. “The Florida at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Florida basketball program. Consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC adjusts COVID-19 policy days before College Football Playoff

Teams participating in the College Football Playoff could potentially be in a tricky situation. If COVID-19 problems arise within the program and they cannot participate, it will be considered a forfiet. No postponing, no delay, just a loss. On Tuesday, the CDC updated their isolation policies regarding the new Omicron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Bowl breakdown: 3 top-20 teams in action in Wednesday’s 3 games

We’re getting into the meaty part of the bowl schedule Wednesday, with all-Power 5 matchups on tap in three games. Granted, none of the three is must-see TV, but there is at least a little bit of intrigue in all three. And half of the teams playing Wednesday were in the top 20 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss men's basketball's SEC opener against Florida postponed

A day after the Ole Miss women’s basketball team learned they would not be starting conference play this week, the men’s team was given the same news. The Rebels were scheduled to open SEC play on Wednesday, hosting Florida, but now that game has been postponed. The Gators program is experiencing COVID-19 issues, according to the announcement made by the league office.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Reviewing The Wolfpacker's win-loss projections for NC State football

In August, The Wolfpacker made its picks for how the NC State football season would unfold from a game-by-game standpoint. Sept. 2 vs. South Florida: We noted that while South Florida expected to be much improved from a roster numbers standpoint alone after a difficult 1-8 season in 2020, six of the Bulls losses were by double digits and five by at least 20 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gator#American Football#Instagram#Penn State#Lsu#Gasparilla Bowl#Ucf
On3.com

Mike Macdonald explains why Brock Bowers is a matchup nightmare

As the Michigan defense prepares to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald must consider how to stop tight end Brock Bowers. The freshman playmaker presents one of the toughest matchups Michigan’s top-tier defense has faced this season. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly brings former UK defensive coordinator Matt House to LSU

Brian Kelly could not convince Kentucky’s defensive coordinator to leave Lexington to coach LSU’s defense, so he did the next best thing — he hired Kentucky’s last defensive coordinator. LSU announced Tuesday night that Matt House will leave the Kansas City Chiefs to coach the Tigers’...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban gives update on Alabama following Tuesday practice

Alabama football held practice inside AT&T Stadium Tuesday, working on the playing surface where it will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday. Despite no Cotton Bowl media viewing – which was originally planned – the Crimson Tide provided some footage from the day along with post-practice quotes from Nick Saban.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

WATCH: Auburn safety ends career with targeting call in Birmingham Bowl

Auburn’s defense took a huge blow late in the third quarter of the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday. Tigers safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting with 2:28 left in the third quarter against Houston. Earlier in the game, the referees called targeting on Monday before a review and ruled it “incidental contact.”
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky in the Top 25 of the NET Rankings entering SEC play

At the midpoint of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume is starting to take shape. The Cats’ NET Ranking improved from No. 30 to No. 23 after the win over Western Kentucky. With SEC play starting tomorrow, Quad 1 is packed with opportunities; however, we’ve got a few more cupcakes to consume before getting to the meat of the schedule.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy