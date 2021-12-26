2023 4-star EDGE Kaven Call announces Christmas commitment to UCF

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

UCF received quite a Christmas gift today — its first commitment in the class of 2023.

Apopka (Fla.) EDGE Kaven Call announced his Christmas Day commitment to the Knights on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder committed to UCF over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers and Mississippi State.

Call is a four-star prospect ranked No. 307 nationally, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Kaven Call holds 17 offers from UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Indiana, West Virginia and FIU.

As a junior for Apopka this year, Call had 52 tackles, seven sacks and one interception. The Blue Darters finished the season runners-up in FHSAA Class 8A.

Gus Malzahn builds on recruiting success

Kaven Call is the first commitment for UCF’s 2023 class, building on the momentum the Knights have created in 2022. In his first season as head coach, UCF’s Gus Malzahn has put together what is currently the highest-rated recruiting class among Group of 5 teams. The Knights’ class sits No. 41 in the country, according to the 2022 On3 Consensus Team Rankings.