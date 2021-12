He never inundated Santa with requests; his letters to the North Pole sought little, though each year, he did ask for the same specific crayon color. When he wrote these annual letters in the fall of autumn and winter’s wake, my son knew nothing of the “box” we live in – the box my income placed and confined us to…he knows it now because we’re still in it. He’s older – it’s harder to hide the things we cannot afford to do, like beach vacations and NFL games. We swim; it’s just day trips. We go to Gillette Stadium; we just go to the free public Patriots Training Camp Day. We deck the halls, though, it’s a little different now that my son knows the North Pole’s truth.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO