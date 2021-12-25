ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WATCH: Dabo Swinney sends Christmas message to Clemson fans

By Tyler Mansfield about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK46u_0dVznbkK00
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As plenty of sports teams wish their fans a Merry Christmas by posting a graphic or video to their social media channels, the Clemson Tigers joined in on the action Saturday.

With the Tigers currently in Orlando ahead of their Dec. 29 matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the team put together a video during their Christmas Day brunch and released it to fans Saturday afternoon.

“Merry Christmas to all of Clemson nation,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in the video. “We are having our Christmas brunch – Christmas, Clemson style. We’re going to throw on the full pads a little bit later and go practice some football. Hope to see everyone here in Orlando. God bless everybody and Merry Christmas.”

Clemson – ranked No. 19 – and Iowa State are scheduled to kickoff at 5:45 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium. ESPN will be carrying the national broadcast.

New Clemson DC Wes Goodwin shares origin story behind ‘Weslichick’ nickname

New Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has a nickname that compares him to one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. Goodwin is called by some as “Weslichick,” putting him there with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

As a head coach, Belichick has won more 280 NFL games with six Super Bowl championships. He has made the playoffs 18 times. While Goodwin is still very young in his coaching career at Clemson, he is honored to be mentioned alongside one of the best to ever do it.

“I have such great respect for Coach Belichick and all that he’s accomplished,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully one day I can live up to that nickname. But just to even be mentioned in that same breath is truly an honor.”

Goodwin said that his “Weslichick” nickname began while he was at Mississippi State.

“I’m pretty sure it was Ryan Hollern at Mississippi State who’s now with the New York Giants as Joe (Judge)’s right hand man up there,” Goodwin said of the origin of his nickname.

Goodwin returned to Clemson in 2018 as a defensive analyst. It is his third stint with the Tigers. Goodwin will now serve as Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator alongside Mickey Conn.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Tyrann Mathieu sends message on LSU football defensive coordinator

Newly hired head coach for the LSU Tigers Brian Kelly has made his selection on the next defensive coordinator for the program. On Tuesday, LSU announced that Matt House would be named the defensive coordinator of LSU football. Former LSU defensive star Tyrann Mathieu also weighed in on Matt House’s...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Auburn safety ends career with targeting call in Birmingham Bowl

Auburn’s defense took a huge blow late in the third quarter of the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday. Tigers safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting with 2:28 left in the third quarter against Houston. Earlier in the game, the referees called targeting on Monday before a review and ruled it “incidental contact.”
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Second Auburn player ejected for targeting in Birmingham Bowl

For the second time in as many quarters, an Auburn player was ejected for targeting in the Birmingham Bowl. Late in the fourth quarter, Jaylin Simpson hit Houston quarterback Clayton Tune after he started sliding. After review, he was called for targeting and thrown out of the game. Simpson was the second Auburn defender who was tossed in the second half after Smoke Monday in the third quarter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Orlando, FL
Sports
On3.com

SEC adjusts COVID-19 policy days before College Football Playoff

Teams participating in the College Football Playoff could potentially be in a tricky situation. If COVID-19 problems arise within the program and they cannot participate, it will be considered a forfiet. No postponing, no delay, just a loss. On Tuesday, the CDC updated their isolation policies regarding the new Omicron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bob Stoops gives epic response to potential postgame tequila bath

Coaches traditionally get a Gatorade bath after big wins. But has anyone thought of a tequila bath?. Apparently, one reporter did and asked Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops about it. Naturally, the response was phenomenal. Stoops works closely with Rock and Roll Tequila, and The Athletic’s Jason Kersey asked if...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3 RPM predicts Peyton Bowen will commit to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class will come off the board New Year’s Day when Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen announces his commitment. Bowen is the No. 53 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 8 prospect in Texas in the 2023 cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reviewing The Wolfpacker's win-loss projections for NC State football

In August, The Wolfpacker made its picks for how the NC State football season would unfold from a game-by-game standpoint. Sept. 2 vs. South Florida: We noted that while South Florida expected to be much improved from a roster numbers standpoint alone after a difficult 1-8 season in 2020, six of the Bulls losses were by double digits and five by at least 20 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

Florida players react to Paul Pasqualoni being retained on staff

Florida football staffer Paul Pasqualoni has been retained by new UF coach Billy Napier. Napier tabbed Pasqualoni on Tuesday as the director of advanced scouting and self scout. Pasqualoni, a longtime NFL assistant and former coach at Syracuse and UConn, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Gators as...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Brian Kelly brings former UK defensive coordinator Matt House to LSU

Brian Kelly could not convince Kentucky’s defensive coordinator to leave Lexington to coach LSU’s defense, so he did the next best thing — he hired Kentucky’s last defensive coordinator. LSU announced Tuesday night that Matt House will leave the Kansas City Chiefs to coach the Tigers’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Iowa State#Camping World Stadium#Espn#New England Patriots
On3.com

Report: Holiday Bowl canceled on game day due to COVID-19 issues

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl between the UCLA Bruins and the North Carolina Wolfpack has been canceled. UCLA is dealing with COVID-19 issues, with Feldman saying the defensive line room has been “decimated.”. Soon after the news was reported, UCLA confirmed the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Frustrated NC State AD Boo Corrigan: 'There's a very limited window'

For the second time this year, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan is dealing with a shocking cancellation due to COVID-19. After seeing the Wolfpack baseball team controversially kicked out of the College World Series in Omaha in June, Corrigan was in San Diego when he was informed that the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl contest for NC State football against UCLA was off due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bruins’ program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart expected to leave for NFL

One of USC’s top cornerbacks appears set to leave the Trojans for the NFL. USC redshirt junior cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart is expected to turn pro instead of returning for his senior season with the Trojans, sources tell On3. Taylor-Stuart, a former top recruit, has made 19 career starts for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Alabama players reveal the turning point of the season

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country heading into the Cotton Bowl. But there was a time in the year where people wondered if the Crimson Tide were legitimate. That turned out to be a turning point, according to three players. Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M could’ve kept...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Houston trolls Auburn after Birmingham Bowl victory

It’s been tough sledding for Bryan Harsin in his first year as Auburn’s head coach, and a Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston made matters worse. The Auburn Tigers were favored, albeit narrowly, entering the contest, and despite a stiff defensive effort from defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s unit, the Tigers were unable to fend off the Houston Cougars. Houston pulled off a 17-13 victory, the program’s first bowl win since Tom Herman led them to a Peach Bowl victory in 2015.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy