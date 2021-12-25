WATCH: Dabo Swinney sends Christmas message to Clemson fans

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As plenty of sports teams wish their fans a Merry Christmas by posting a graphic or video to their social media channels, the Clemson Tigers joined in on the action Saturday.

With the Tigers currently in Orlando ahead of their Dec. 29 matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the team put together a video during their Christmas Day brunch and released it to fans Saturday afternoon.

“Merry Christmas to all of Clemson nation,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in the video. “We are having our Christmas brunch – Christmas, Clemson style. We’re going to throw on the full pads a little bit later and go practice some football. Hope to see everyone here in Orlando. God bless everybody and Merry Christmas.”

Clemson – ranked No. 19 – and Iowa State are scheduled to kickoff at 5:45 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium. ESPN will be carrying the national broadcast.

New Clemson DC Wes Goodwin shares origin story behind ‘Weslichick’ nickname

New Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has a nickname that compares him to one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. Goodwin is called by some as “Weslichick,” putting him there with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

As a head coach, Belichick has won more 280 NFL games with six Super Bowl championships. He has made the playoffs 18 times. While Goodwin is still very young in his coaching career at Clemson, he is honored to be mentioned alongside one of the best to ever do it.

“I have such great respect for Coach Belichick and all that he’s accomplished,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully one day I can live up to that nickname. But just to even be mentioned in that same breath is truly an honor.”

Goodwin said that his “Weslichick” nickname began while he was at Mississippi State.

“I’m pretty sure it was Ryan Hollern at Mississippi State who’s now with the New York Giants as Joe (Judge)’s right hand man up there,” Goodwin said of the origin of his nickname.

Goodwin returned to Clemson in 2018 as a defensive analyst. It is his third stint with the Tigers. Goodwin will now serve as Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator alongside Mickey Conn.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.