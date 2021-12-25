Ventrell Miller announces return to Florida Gators

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson was not retained by coach Billy Napier, he posted on Twitter. He sent a heartfelt message to Gators fans after breaking the news. “The past four years in Gainesville have been some of the best years of our life,” he wrote. “From the first day, getting to be a part of Gator Nation has meant so much to Kaley and I. Everyone at the University of Florida, Shands Hospital and Gainesville community welcomes us with open arms. Being a Gator was not a four year decision, it was a forty year decision. That’s something we said to countless players, families and recruits. We meant every word.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO