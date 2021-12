A further dip toward the cold side of things today. While we won’t see any snow, we will see temperatures drop a good bit and have some breezy winds as well. The day starts off with partly clear skies. Cloud cover will ease through the morning then build back up a bit in the afternoon. Breezy winds will pick up by late morning and continue through the evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Throw in the winds and it will feel colder.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO