ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Best of NJPW Strong 2021 Livestream Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best moments of NJPW Strong in 2021 are collected...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE’s Booking of AJ Styles vs. Omos Feud

– PWInsider has an update on WWE booking of the AJ Styles vs. Omos feud after the former Raw tag team champions recently split up earlier this month. According to the new update, several WWE sources stated that AJ Styles is now being booked as the babyface moving forward in WWE storylines. This is why he was booked against Apollo Crews last night on Raw.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Officially Leaving Company

It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw Strong#Combat#Njpw
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Wrestlers Refute Recent Report On Cody Rhodes

That doesn’t sound great. AEW has had a huge impact on the wrestling world and has done so under a very different method. While President Tony Khan seems to have the final say on just about everything, there are a group of wrestlers with quite a bit of authority of their own. However, there is a report that one of them might not be the friendliest backstage. Now some wrestlers are disagreeing with what was said.
WWE
PWMania

Sammy Guevara Comments On Losing AEW TNT Title

AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about losing the TNT Title on Saturday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash episode. He lost to Cody Rhodes, who became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, in the main event. Guevara tweeted the following:. “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight’s TMZ Christmas Special

Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”. The show...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Sammy Guevara on TNT Title Loss: ‘The Journey Continues’

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara on last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage to capture the TNT Championship. With the win, Cody is now a three-time TNT champion. Earlier today, Sammy Guevara tweeted a message on the loss. Guevara wrote, “What a beautiful life,...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
411mania.com

Sting Reacts to Ric Flair’s Comments on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Credits CM Punk

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting took to Twitter yesterday to respond to a recent tweet from longtime colleague Ric Flair commenting on the ratings for last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last week’s show drew 1.020 million viewers. It was the first Dynamite to draw over a million viewers since early October.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
411mania.com

Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals How Medical Issue Caused WWE to Scrap Plans for Her

– Former WWE talents Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke to Renee Paquette on today’s edition of Oral Sessions. During the interview, Bordeaux discussed scrapped plans for her in WWE that never materialized and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bordeaux on medical issue that caused WWE to...
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Rewrites Expected, Talent Missing

PWInsider has several notes before tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which takes place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. – It’s believed there will be rewrites for the episode, as several talents will not be able to appear thanks to COVID-19. This could mean they tested positive or were exposed to someone who had it. As noted yesterday, several wrestlers missed yesterday’s WWE live events for COVID-19 complications. On the RAW side, that included Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.27.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the final show of the year and that means it’s also the go home show for Day One. There are a few big stories this week, including the renewal of Miz and Maryse’s wedding vows, but we also get to find out how the Coronavirus outbreak has impacted the roster. Let’s get to it.
WWE
FanSided

Cody Rhodes’s character arc has potential to be a great story

Storytelling has a special place in professional wrestling. It’s one of the reasons why AEW continues to receive praise heading into the company’s third year. The “Hangman” Adam Page story was one of the best seen in wrestling of late, but there’s another that will be looked back upon in favorable fashion and that is what is being seen with Cody Rhodes. When it’s said and done this story could be the best seen yet from All Elite Wrestling.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy