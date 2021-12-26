Best of NJPW Strong 2021 Livestream Online

PWInsider has several notes before tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which takes place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. – It’s believed there will be rewrites for the episode, as several talents will not be able to appear thanks to COVID-19. This could mean they tested positive or were exposed to someone who had it. As noted yesterday, several wrestlers missed yesterday’s WWE live events for COVID-19 complications. On the RAW side, that included Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega.
