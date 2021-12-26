FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Season 3

After three long years, Donald Glover ’s “ Atlanta ” will return to FX March 24. And the network gave fans a Christmas gift with a trailer for the long-awaited third season, which finds the series and its characters in Europe. Watch the first trailer for the new season in the video below, which will air two episodes March 24. The show will then be available for next-day viewing on Hulu.

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

Here’s the synopsis from FX: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Earlier this fall, Glover shared a cryptic teaser trailer for the long-delayed third season, which was greenlight in 2018. The initial delay was due to Glover’s busy schedule; released his fourth studio album in 2020, wrote and produced 2019’s “Guava Island” musical film, and voiced Simba in Disney’s 2019 “The Lion King” remake. Then there were additional delays due to COVID-19 complications, but those delays enabled Glover and his writers room to write the scripts for not only the third season, but the fourth season as well. Production on both seasons began earlier this year in Europe in London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Season 2 of the series earned earned 14 Emmy nominations, the most of any comedy series, going on to win three. Donald Glover previously won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the first season of “Atlanta.”

In his Season 2 review, IndieWire’s Ben Travers graded the series an A , writing, “Brothers Donald and Stephen Glover, who penned the episodes, continue to find natural rhythms to convey the bigger picture,” Travers said in his review. “When Paper Boi drives home the theme of Episode 3 in one perfect comparison, it connects. And so much hits home even without a declarative statement, like the bizarre climax of the premiere. You’re waiting for a moment to happen without really knowing why. Then it happens and everything clicks. Never does it feel like the show is up on a pulpit, nor does it stray from its characters’ compelling points of view.”