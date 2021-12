The beer will be cold at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. So will the players, coaches and fans for the primetime showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. According to Weather.com, Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 13 and a low of 2. The Packers presumably will have some sort of edge because they play in the elements, but the Vikings live in Minneapolis – a colder climate than Green Bay – so probably won’t turn into Frosty with horns protruding from his snowy head.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO