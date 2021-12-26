ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Teams Up With ‘The Simpsons’ for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” Music Video

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny has enlisted the Simpsons family for his “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” music video. Directed by David Silverman, who has also directed multiple episodes of the animated series, the music video begins with Marge kicking Homer out of...

thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Khalid Dances Up a STORM in Making of the ‘Present’ Music Video

Khalid may be renowned for his soulful crooning, but he proved he isn’t afraid of switching things up in the video for ‘Present.’. Lifted from his freshly minted EP ‘Scenic Drive,’ the track and its vibrant video have found favor with fans. Now, the 23-year-old is...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looking to Release New Album in 2022

Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy followup may finally be releasing in 2022. The artist took to Instagram Live this week to share brief life updates with her fans, stating that she is juggling her career with being a mother and the other projects she has signed on to. “You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s like… it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”
MUSIC
fox5ny.com

Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box

NEW YORK - The public access Hip Hop classic TV Show, "VIDEO MUSIC BOX" hit the scene in 1983 - and went on to become the longest-running music video show in the world. "From a visual standpoint I was the guy who brought the visuals to the masses," said Ralph McDaniels, the founder and host of Video Music Box.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Tease Brand New Collab "Tears in the Club"

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd have a big collab on the way entitled “Tears in the Club.”. The English artist took to social media to unveil the title, writing, “are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.” She added a snippet of the actual track in a separate video, which showed her and her friends on a couch as the chorus “Tears in the club/ ‘Cause your love has got me f*cked up/ Tears in the club” played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Gunna Buys $300,000 USD Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and Gets a Tattoo of It

Shortly after Future joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gunna has now revealed that he is the latest rapper to purchase a unique Bored Ape NFT. Taking to Instagram, Gunna posted a video chronicling his purchase of the digital collectible living on the Ethereum blockchain. The Atlanta rapper purchased the NFT through the MoonPay cryptocurrency platform for $300,000 USD. Receiving the news that he had joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club following his performance, Gunna decided to get his Ape named “Butta” outfitted with futuristic sunglasses, ammo belt and green kazoo tattooed on his calf.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

J Balvin Celebrates Bad Bunny’s Career in Touching Instagram Post

J Balvin Celebrates Bad Bunny’s Career in Touching Instagram Post J Balvin took time out to celebrate Bad Bunny’s career after the two performed to a sold-out crowd in Puerto Rico. Balvin posted a picture of the both of them hugging on stage with the caption “Benito, you and I are different, but at the same time, very similar, we’re not afraid of being seen as strange, because it seemed for a moment that I was the only weird one here until you came along and we recorded together for the first time.” Bad Bunny will be setting out on his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

Rising Artist Joseph Harmony Launches New Music Video for “Bad Man”

Music is truly one of the most powerful tools for self-expression. For Joseph Harmony, music is his platform not only to let his voice be heard but also for speaking up for others who do not have the courage to speak for themselves. Joseph Harmony creates tracks for those who feel like they don't belong and welcomes them into a community that will accept and embrace who they are. Aiming to inspire his audience further, he released the music video for his single "Bad Man."
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Bad Bunny Is Busy

With this FRONTPAGE story, we are thrilled to announce Bad Bunny as the cover star to HIGHArt, a new magazine by Highsnobiety available from retailers around the world and our online store. Bad Bunny is busy. It took three tries to get on the phone together, and I’m surprised it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Vocalist & Actress JoJo Is Engaged To "Saved By The Bell" Star Dexter Darden

We recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Joanna Levesque, better known as JoJo, for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During our conversation, the R&B songstress touched on her return to the music industry, tackling mental health and self-doubt, and finally finding herself in a healthy relationship after a bumpy past.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Grimes Teases a Career Change for After She Drops New Album ‘Book 1′

Grimes is expected to drop a new album called Book 1 in 2022. However, after that the experimental musician is apparently considering a change in careers. Before you worry too much, she told fans that she isn't leaving music behind. However, the "Violence" hit-maker took to Twitter to make it very clear that she is sick of being a celebrity.
MUSIC
Kerrang

There’s a Simpsons-inspired music venue opening in Australia next year

A new music venue, Shotkickers, is set to open in Thornbury, Melbourne next year. The 200-capacity room is being overhauled and renamed by musicians Christopher Windley and Mathias Northway, who picked the title of Shotkickers as a reference to The Simpsons. “Shotkickers is a band venue Marge visits where the...
MUSIC

