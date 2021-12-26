ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Mild Christmas Evening; Rain Chances In Week Ahead

By Robb Ellis
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather will be relatively mild and quiet for Christmas evening, but there are a few rain chances in the seven day forecast.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTVIR_0dVzm3ym00

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by late evening. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pamPd_0dVzm3ym00

Expect more ups and downs in the temperatures in the coming week, from the 50s on Monday to the 30s by week’s end. Rain is likely on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukMys_0dVzm3ym00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow is moving out, and now the cold air is moving in. Tuesday’s snow storm was not as potent as the one that rolled through Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning. Much of northern Minnesota saw between 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday, while some areas got as much as 7 inches. The Twin Cities only saw between 1 to 3 inches. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a wind chill advisory is in effect for a good portion of Minnesota Tuesday night, while the western...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 42

WEATHER AWARE: TWO Chances for Night Time Severe Weather This Week

We are entering into an unsettled weather pattern this week and everyone needs to remain weather aware. We are about to have a clash of air masses which will really stir things up as we head into the weekend. Tuesday: The morning will start with plenty of cloud cover. There will be occasional showers throughout […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Showers, low snow return this evening

Expect dry weather through sunset on Tuesday. Scattered showers will return to the Valley after that. Rain will fill in and last through midday Wednesday. The air will be cool enough for more low elevation snow. Some flakes will mix in as low as 700 feet overnight and into Wednesday morning without accumulating. Areas at 2,000 feet may pick up another 1 to 3 inches but unlike Monday, this snow should be more powdery and shouldn't be as problematic for trees and powerlines. Accumulations will range from 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Snow Chances Return Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A...
CHICAGO, IL
claremont-courier.com

More snow (finally) and rain coming Wednesday

It was a busy day Tuesday along Mt. Baldy Road leading up to the ski lifts. Even with just several inches snow, those with holiday cheer enjoyed themselves. But with all the rain fell over the holidays, Mother Nature saved the heavy snowfall for above 8000 feet in the San Gabriel mountains. So there hasn’t been much snow to ski and play in throughout most of the Mt. Baldy area. The good news for those still looking for a winter wonderland, the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday predicts over two inches of rain in the valley and more than 2-3 feet of snow above 6500 feet. There could even be a foot of snow or greater at Mt. Baldy Village, with an elevation of only 4000 feet.
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Christmas
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. And measurable it was. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook. 2-4" for our first snow of the season. Much of it changing over to a cold rain. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/Fb06aECJMD — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021 Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Snow Turns To Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain began falling on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon after a very late first measurable snowfall. Workforce Shortages Could Be At Play With New CDC Guidance; 'You're More Likely To Have COVID Than The Common Cold'. Milder air to the south cut into the system....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

More rain chances, more mild temps for Columbus area

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain showers mainly late, high 51. It has been a cooler (still warmer than normal) and damp day today with rain showers on and off this afternoon, and some much cooler air up north. We will stay near that divide through evening and overnight tonight, so temps will fall this evening, and should slowly climb toward morning on Wednesday. Rain will mainly pick up after sunset tonight and should end before midnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Rain chances continue for 2021′s last week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The focus of our forecast continues to be on a set of cold fronts set to work through the Commonwealth during the midweek and early weekend timeframe. Both will bring with them the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our main player throughout...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Snow winds down tonight, milder Wednesday

Enough snow to freshen up what's already on the ground tonight, before we set our sights on quieter weather for the end of 2021!. Isolated rain and snow showers will linger overnight into Wednesday morning until the system passes east of the region. Patchy fog will also be possible, as slightly milder air begins to run in over the fresh snow on the ground. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s on Tuesday evening, and will inch closer to the mid 30s by morning. Expect light ESE winds at 5-10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle. Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week. The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances, Cool Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have an active last week of December ahead with the chance for rain practically every day and highs in the 50s. We are off to a dry and above normal start with most places in the 40s. A warm front will finally lift through the region, and we will see a brief period of snow, sleet and even freezing rain for areas north of I-80. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The window for this is about an hour before it gets washed away and Forest Co. could pick up about 1-2″ of slushy snow before washing away and temperatures warm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances return New Year’s Eve night ahead of cold Arctic air this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Skies will be clear for the first half of the night, but clouds will build in ahead of a cold front making its way south across the southern plains. This will allow for convection of some isolated showers across Texoma. Rain chances will be low, but best coverage for any precipitation will be in our southern and eastern counties, mainly south of the Red River. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF

More rain in the forecast for the Ohio Valley

TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Light rain started to develop right around lunchtime, and we will deal with some hit or miss showers for the rest of the afternoon. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures struggled to get out of the mid 40s today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

It’s Official: Chicago Finally Gets First Measurable Snow Of Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow. At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record. So it begins ❄️ Taken in Yorkville @cbschicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/AnHHFwhtK1 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 It last snowed on March 15. Snow was starting to coat the yards around midday on Tuesday. It was the latest day of measurable snowfall on record. Thick, large flakes of snow were falling across Chicagoland as of midday.  About 1 to 3 inches is likely before the snow turns to rain this evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy