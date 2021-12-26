Chicago Weather: Mild Christmas Evening; Rain Chances In Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather will be relatively mild and quiet for Christmas evening, but there are a few rain chances in the seven day forecast.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by late evening. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees.

Expect more ups and downs in the temperatures in the coming week, from the 50s on Monday to the 30s by week’s end. Rain is likely on Tuesday.