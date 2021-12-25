ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas tree fire in Phoenix home displaces family of 5

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Five people were displaced after an attic fire burned through a Phoenix home in the area of Osborn Road and 24th Street Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to reports of a Christmas tree fire that extended into the attic space of the home.

All five people were able to exit the home prior to the firefighters' arrival.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, one adult male was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport to a hospital.

No further injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire says investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

