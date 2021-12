The Nets defeated the Clippers, 128-108 at the newly named Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles Monday night, two days after putting down the Lakers. With the victory, Brooklyn improves their league-best road record to 13-3 and remains on top of the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 23-9. The Nets are now 2-0 in The Crypt, while the Lakers and Clippers have yet to win at home since the name change, losing to the Nets twice and the Nuggets once.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO