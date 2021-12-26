ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry Drops 33 as Warriors Beat Chris Paul, Suns in Christmas Day Showdown

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Led by Steph Curry's big game, the Dubs defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-107, moving into the top spot in the West. The shot release is so quick 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> <a href="https://t.co/q44UXhkSak">pic.twitter.com/q44UXhkSak</a>. Curry step-back trey 😮 <a href="https://t.co/zhwnfD06dt">pic.twitter.com/zhwnfD06dt</a>. Curry is one three-pointer away from being the first...

bleacherreport.com

