Stephen Curry Drops 33 as Warriors Beat Chris Paul, Suns in Christmas Day Showdown

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO