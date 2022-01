NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a truck they believe was used in the killing of a 7-year-old girl in Algiers on the day after Christmas. According to New Orleans Police, a newer model, white and silver Chevy pickup truck with a bed cover on the back was used in the shooting. Police released a surveillance image of the truck, which can be seen below.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO