Siblings give back to the community by feeding the homeless on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE — Two siblings chose to spend their holiday giving back to the community.

Lamiyah, age 9, and Cayden, age 10, spent Christmas Day feeding homeless people in the Charlotte area.

The event was organized by their mother, Marichi Dean-Russell, in collaboration with Reconciling the Word Ministries.

In the end, they were able to feed close to 300 people.

They were also able to distribute care packages to those in need.

