ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia's New South Wales sets new daily COVID case record

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXMkR_0dVzkeZY00

Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.

More than 70 percent of cases in some Australian states are the omicron variant of the coronavirus but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicated Sunday that omicron is widespread.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” Hazzard said. “If we’re all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Victoria the country's second most populous state, reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Couple hires private jet to bring dog stranded by Covid home for Christmas

An Australian couple plans to shell out tens of thousands of dollars hiring a private jet to fly their stranded dog home from New Zealand in time for Christmas. Munchkin, a former Bali street dog, is stuck in New Zealand unable to travel to her owners' home on Australia's Sunshine Coast due to Covid border rules and flight disruptions.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Covid#Christmas#Australian#State Health#Omicron
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Guardian

French coast: the early explorers who sparked British fears of a Francophone Australia

From La Perouse in Sydney to Victoria’s French Island and South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula, hints of early French exploration dot the country’s coastline. In fact, French familiarity with our region was such that they were the first to print a near-complete chart of Australia’s coast in 1811, beating the British by three years. But for a few other historical quirks, at least part of the nation might now be Francophone.
INDIA
UPI News

World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- One month after the first COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have surged worldwde despite restrictions and vaccines though some nations haven't reported drastic increases. In one week, infections rose 13% with 5,145,488 for a total of 280,320,475 Sunday with many nations...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

UK records highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases

Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year. The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

France & UK Break COVID Records, Surge Past 100,000 New Cases In Single Day

France on Saturday broke its all-time COVID-19 record, tallying 104,000 new cases in a single day, while the United Kingdom surpassed 122,000 cases. France had over 94,000 cases the previous day, which was also the previous record. More than 16,000 people are hospitalized with COVID in France and 3,300 of those are in intensive care, Bloomberg reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK health minister confirms 129 cases of Omicron in hospitals

Health minister Gillian Keegan has confirmed there are currently 129 people in hospital with Omicron in the UK, and that 14 deaths have been recorded. Mrs Keegan also added that there may be “some lags” in the data as it is fed in on a daily or hourly basis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK's daily COVID infections hit record high of 129,471

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. Johnson said on Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy