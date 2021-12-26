VitalremedyMD product receives IFO’s 5-Star certification

The world’s largest VR gathering for the fashion community wrapped up earlier this month, giving guests a glimpse of what the industry’s future could look like.
This year’s Circular Fashion Summit, hosted by blockchain-enabled circular fashion platform Lablaco, was held in the metaverse, a digital twin of the historical Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, on Dec. 9-12. It brought together industry stakeholders from all over the world to experience the virtual realm of fashion. Isko was a corporate partner of the event, joining the likes of Kering, Vogue, Paris Fashion Week, and a slew of innovation partners including Spinnova, FibreTrace and...
