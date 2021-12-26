VitalremedyMD product receives IFO’s 5-Star certification

On December 3, Liseberg has received an ISO 20121 certification for their sustainability management system. Liseberg supports the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s biggest corporate sustainability initiative, and has been a member since 2010. Liseberg will remain committed to the initiative, its principles and the Sustainable Development Goals for years to come. And with the ISO 20121 certification, Liseberg has taken this effort to the next level, covering a broad range of topics and all important elements of Liseberg’s operation.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO