Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured.

(Source: 7NEWS)

(Source: 7NEWS)

(Source: 7NEWS)

(Source: 7NEWS)

(Source: 7NEWS)

According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street.

When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson County Deputies assisted. West Pelzer Police are investigating and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.