Pelzer, SC

Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

 3 days ago

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured.

According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street.

When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson County Deputies assisted. West Pelzer Police are investigating and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

