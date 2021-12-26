ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 outbreaks hit 3 cruise ships as Florida breaks record for new cases

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday in North Miami, Fla. Marta Lavandier/AP

MIAMI — A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday following an 8-day cruise. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday, according to Carnival.

"Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test," the statement said. "Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew."

Ashley Peterson, a passenger on the ship, tweeted a photo of a Dec. 22 letter from the ship's captain apologizing for being unable to make stops in Aruba and Bonaire. The letter said passengers would get $100 per room in onboard credit, as well refunds for planned excursions.

It was the third outbreak this week affecting cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean departing Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new record was driven by the spread of the new omicron variant through the Sunshine State.

The previous single-day highest number of cases was in last August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

Comments / 29

Ray Davis
2d ago

But wait...I thought they were only allowing vaccinated people on these cruises?For the same reason why the NFL is 98% vaccinated and the NBA is 97% vaccinated, and they are still catching this thing! That vaccine DON'T work!

Reply(5)
10
Steven
2d ago

Proof these so called vaccines do not work as advertised by the Biden regime and federal government. So either these vaccines do not work or the testing is greatly flawed or both.

Reply(3)
5
Steven
2d ago

Follow the money when it comes to this Covid vaccine and mask mandates. How many congressmen, senators and Biden regime officials have monetary ties to the drug companies. As you can plainly see these so called vaccines don’t work as advertised. In fact people who are vaccinated spread Covid as much as unvaccinated people. Like I said, follow the money.

Reply
3
 

