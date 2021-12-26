St. Pete Intersection Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – At 7:10 pm, a man was hit by a car at 18th Ave. S. and 20th St. S., according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say the victim died at the scene from injuries suffered.

The driver did not stop.

The intersection is closed for several hours for the investigation, according to police. We will update this story as more details are released.

