Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Intersection Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – At 7:10 pm, a man was hit by a car at 18th Ave. S. and 20th St. S., according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say the victim died at the scene from injuries suffered.

The driver did not stop.

The intersection is closed for several hours for the investigation, according to police. We will update this story as more details are released.

Florida Man, 22, Dies In Louisiana Crash

A 22-year-old Florida man died when his SUV ran off Interstate 10, overturned, and rolled down an embankment, according to Louisiana State Police. Officers say Allan Linarez of Panama City, Florida was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban when he ran off of Interstate 10 in Slidell on Thursday. Investigators say...
