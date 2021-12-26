10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

Kroger is removing some COVID-19 benefits for its unvaccinated employees as more large employers work to encourage their workers to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated workers at Kroger will no longer be eligible for up to two weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected, The Associated Press reported. Unvaccinated employees will also have to pay $50 more for the company health plan each month, but that will not apply to hourly associates or those covered by a collective bargaining agreement, the AP reported.

