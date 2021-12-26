10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Kroger is removing some COVID-19 benefits for its unvaccinated employees as more large employers work to encourage their workers to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated workers at Kroger will no longer be eligible for up to two weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected, The Associated Press reported. Unvaccinated employees will also have to pay $50 more for the company health plan each month, but that will not apply to hourly associates or those covered by a collective bargaining agreement, the AP reported.
The pandemic has affected us all in some way, but for healthcare providers, it’s often a very personal, daily struggle. Miami Valley healthcare workers told us what they’ve learned during this difficult time—and what they really want you to know about getting vaccinated. Watch part one here:
Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/maryland/washington-county-sees-rise-in-covid-19-activity/
SEATTLE – Hazard pay for grocery workers is not going away. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced early Wednesday she is planning to veto Council Bill 120119, which would have ended the extra pay bump set to end in Jan. 2022. A release said there has been a 143 percent increase...
The D.C. Jail has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases over the last week, going from one recorded case among detained residents last Wednesday to at least 117 just one week later. And at least 62 Department of Corrections staff are out after testing positive for COVID-19, according to data from DC Health.
California’s Covid-19 worker emergency protection standard will likely be extended until April with changes that remove some exemptions for fully vaccinated workers. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved a revised rule by a 6-1 vote Thursday. The next step for the standard is a legal review by the state’s Office of Administrative Law. The changes are expected to take effect when the current measure expires Jan. 14.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — With Omicron cases surging, a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate was ordered in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring all healthcare workers to get a booster shot. “With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared,” Newsom tweet...
A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 U.S. states a COVID-19 mandate issued by President Joe Biden's administration requiring millions of healthcare workers to get vaccinated if they work in facilities that receive federal dollars. In a rare win for Biden's pandemic strategy, a three-judge panel of the...
Kroger, the national supermarket operator and one of the nation’s largest retailers, has restructured its COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated employees and will charge some of them if they remain unprotected, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed on Wednesday. Last year, before coronavirus vaccines were available, the company began offering...
Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.
Research has shown that the COVID-19 recession was particularly harmful for working women. A recent report from the Brookings Institution highlights two primary reasons why this was the case. Firstly, the COVID-19 recession had an outsized impact on low-wage jobs … Continue reading →
The post States Where COVID-19 Most Affected Women Workers – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – As public and private workers across the state bypass workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandates with medical exemptions signed by a doctor, the state of Washington fails to identify doctors who issue an excessive number of those vaccine waivers without legitimate medical reasons, a KING 5 investigation found.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia health officials are gearing up for a post-holiday COVID surge as Omicron cases rise nationwide and as Virginians return from traveling. Cases have been rapidly rising, the Commonwealth saw a single day increase of 8,756 new infections on Christmas Eve. That is the highest point in nearly a year.
A "hospital disaster" was declared at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air as coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations threatened to overwhelm the facility.
The post Maryland Hospital Declares ‘Disaster’ Amid COVID Surge: Report appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New York City's EMS crews were spread thin on Christmas as hundreds called out sick while those who remained on the job had to answer more than 4,000 calls - many from unvaccinated residents suffering COVID-related issues. According to the New York Daily News, nearly 19 percent of the city's...
Health experts are preparing for a post-holiday COVID-19 surge as omicron continues to spread fast. “Omicron’s rate of spread is much more rapid than any other variant’s rate of spread has been thus far,” said Dr. Jason Wilson, the Emergency Room Associate Medical Director at Tampa General Hospital.
The most recent uptick in positive cases across the Washington region has hit D.C. Fire and EMS particularly hard, causing staffing shortages and prompting reports of long shifts for some first responders and an absence of some fire engines and ambulances. As of Tuesday, 363 — about 18% — of...
Comments / 0