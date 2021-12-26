ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Donald’s Glover ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three long years, FX’s Atlanta is finally getting ready to return in 2022. In the meantime, the brainchild of Donald Glover has received its first teaser trailer for its third season. It’s been a long road to reach this new season, with twists, turns, and sporadic tweets...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Paper Boi’s Going on Tour in the Atlanta Season-Three Teaser

When Atlanta, season three, premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season. A lot has happened since then. Stanfield got an Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry is now a Marvel character. Beetz got Joker-pilled. Back in the world of Glover’s FX series, their characters are on the come-up, too. A new teaser released on Christmas shows the crew on tour in Europe. They get confused by a British person. They attend a press conference in Paris where Paper Boi rolls his eyes at the line, “We believe racism will be done by 2024.” And it looks like they get into some pup-play kink shit in what I’m just assuming is Berlin. Community crossover event confirmed?
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Atlanta returns with third season in March 2022, trailer coming soon

After a lengthy three-year hiatus FX’s Atlanta is finally ready to return with its third season. The series, which stars and is executive produced by Donald Glover, will premiere with two episodes on March 24, 2022. The series will return on FX and will be available to stream the...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Atlanta season 3 trailer released by FX ahead of March premiere

FX has released the first trailer for the hotly-anticipated third season of the award-winning comedy drama series Atlanta, which is set to return this coming March following a three year hiatus; watch it here…. Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’”...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals first teaser trailer for Christmas storylines

EastEnders spoilers follow. True to form, EastEnders is gearing up for an especially dramatic festive season, as Whitney Dean threatens to expose Gray Atkins and Rocky's secrets and lies unravel. In a brand new teaser trailer for the soap's Christmas storylines, EastEnders has given viewers a sneak peek at Whitney's...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

'Atlanta' Drops Teaser For Highly Anticipated Third Season

FX series “Atlanta” released its first teaser on Christmas Day for its highly anticipated third season after a three-year hiatus. The trailer shows series creator Donald Glover, who also stars in the show as Earn, on an adventure in Europe with other main cast members including Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), LaKeith Stanfield (Darius), and Zazie Beetz (Van).
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Final Season of AMC Thriller Series KILLING EVE

A new teaser has been released for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve that is headed our way this February. It’s been almost two years since Season 3 hit our TV screens, so you might want to catch up with a rewatch, like I’m planning on doing. But if you’re all set and ready for a Season 4 rundown, check out the synopsis below:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fame And Fortune#Afi Awards#Film Star#Fx#Golden Globe#Critics Choice Awards
thesource.com

[WATCH] FX Releases Teaser Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover’s Atlanta is set to return to FX on March 24 and now we have the first teaser trailer for the season. “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”
TV SERIES
Vibe

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Unveils New Teaser

Following a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover’s hit comedy, Atlanta, is slated to return for its third season. The award-winning series, presented by FX, will premiere on March 24 with the first two of 10 episodes. The obscure teaser (below) surprisingly dropped on Nov. 2 and simply revealed the new season would arrive in 2022. This installment follows Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a triumphant European tour as they navigate their new surroundings and work to adjust to their newfound success. Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, shared in a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Pablo Larrain’s Señorita 89 gets a teaser trailer

Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya has released the first trailer for Señorita 89, a new dramatic thriller series from Academy Award-winning filmmakers Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain which explores the dark underbelly of 1989’s Miss Mexico beauty pageant. Señorita 89 is a sophisticated dramatic thriller from visionary...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to over the next few years, and while they are currently making their way through The Witcher season 2, Netflix has now revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The new teaser trailer, which can be watched below, gives us a look at several of the show's characters, including Michelle Yeoh's Scian, Laurence O'Fuarain's Fjall, and Sophia Brown's Elle, and we then see them drawing weapons and defending themselves from a charging force. The setting looks gorgeous and the action looks epic too, and we can't wait to see what the full series has in store.
TV SERIES
wlen.com

HBO Max shares a first look teaser of Season 4 of ‘Westworld’

HBO Max released ‘first looks’ at several of their returning series in a 2022 promotional video, notably including the long-awaited return of Westworld. The Westworld Season 4 footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols. The previous season of the acclaimed sci-fi series got underway at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
TV SERIES
Variety

Lucia Puenzo’s ‘Señorita 89’ Gets First Teaser Trailer as Pantaya Announces U.S. Premiere Date

One of the most anticipated of series from Latin America in 2022, Lucía Puenzo’s “Señorita 89” will premiere in the U.S. on Feb. 27, bowing on Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya which has also dropped official teaser key art and a first-look teaser trailer. Produced by Academy Award winners Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín and Fabula, Pantaya, Starzplay and Fremantle, “Señorita 89” is showrun by Puenzo who is rapidly emerging as one of the Latin America’s foremost film and TV writer-directors after “La Jauría,” first fruit of a first-look deal between Fabula and Fremantle. “La Jauría” drilled down on multiple forms of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Bigbug Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Things are not what they seem in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Bigbug. The eighth film from French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien: Resurrection, Amélie, A Very Long Engagement), the artificial intelligence sci-fi comedy takes place "in a closed setting, with humans, androids and mechanical robots," Jeunet said when announcing his first feature since 2013's The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. From Netflix and producers Jeunet and Eskwad (Irreversible, 2014's Beauty and the Beast), watch the first teaser trailer for Bigbug before the TV-MA raunchy robot comedy is streaming February 11 on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Monique Samuels Joining "Love & Marriage DMV"

After leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac after four seasons and stating that there’s “no paycheck big enough” to make her return, Monique Samuels and her husband Chris are moving all the way on and onto a different network. The reality star is said to be joining...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy