Washington Football Team spreads holiday cheer

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – Ahead of the Christmas holiday this week, the Washington Football Team hosted a toy giveaway for local kids at FedEx Field.

The franchise gave out thousands of toys to smiling young fans. Washington Co-Owner Tanya Snyder took part in the event, along with more than 20 former players, according to the team.

Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot even dressed up as Santa Claus and went to some local houses to deliver gifts directly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.