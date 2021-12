It's Christmas Day. And while the holiday is marked by cheer and time with family, this year we are also witnessing a troubling rise in coronavirus cases. The surge is being propelled by the omicron variant, which now accounts for a majority of new U.S. cases. The rapid pace of the spread has upended the holidays, resulting in long lines at testing centers, thousands of canceled flights and, for many, a rather anxious holiday season. And for the doctors, nurses and other medical staff working today, Christmas this year looks similar to last year, when a winter surge overwhelmed hospitals across the country.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO